Egypt’s former president Mubarak dies

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak who was ousted in a popular uprising nine years ago has died at the age of 91, the national news agency announced on Tuesday.Mubarak who was born in 1928 succeeded his predecessor Anwar Sadat following his assassination in 1981 and ruled Egypt until 2011 when a wave of anti-government protests culminated in his ouster.

Months earlier protests in neighbouring Tunisia had ousted his counterpart Abedine Ben Ali.

He died at a military hospital, a local newspaper reported.

The former air force officer who was a key figure of the 1973 Arab-Israeli conflict has been recovering from surgery which was conducted on him in January.

He was put under intensive care over the weekend, a family member said on Saturday.

Mubarak was found guilty in relation to the killing of protesters during the 2011 so-called Arab Spring uprising in Egypt which eventually led to his downfall.

He was freed in 2017 after a court overturned the conviction.

The government of Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has not yet announced the date for his funeral.