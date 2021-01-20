Egypt’s military first in Africa – GFP rankings

Egypt has occupied first place on the Global Firepower’s (GFP) 2021 Africa Military Strength and second in the Middle East, trailing Turkey and preceding Iran.According to GFP latest ranking report published on Tuesday, Egypt is ranked as having the 13th greatest military strength in the world – followed by Algeria (27th), and South Africa (13th) in Africa.

Saudi Arabia came in fourth, followed by Israel, the UAE, Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Yemen, Qatar, Bahrain, and Lebanon.

Global Firepower ranked the 138 countries by examining over 50 individual factors to determine a given nation’s PowerIndex (‘PwrIndx’) score, with categories ranging from military might and financials to logistical capability and geography.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute issued an October 2020 report showing that Egypt, while having one of the strongest military forces in the region, reported just under $4 billion in military expenditures between 2009 and 2019, placing it ninth in the region for military spending.

The report points out that the country’s official spending data may not reflect its actual military expenses.

For 2021, Ethiopia is ranked 6thin Africa 60thout of 138 world nations considered for the annual GFP review.