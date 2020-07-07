International › APA

Happening now

Egypt’s Military production minister passes away

Published on 07.07.2020 at 01h21 by APA News

Mohammed al-Assar, Egypt’s Military production minister has passed away at the age of 74, after a protracted illness, local media confirmed on Monday.Under President Abdel Fattal al-Sisis, al-Assar became one of the most important officials of the government and military figures.

In June Assar who was a close protege of President al-Sisi, was promoted to the rank of honorary Lieutenant General. 

He was appointed into the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces after long-term ruler Hosni Mubarak was overthrown nine years ago.   

