Eid-el-Fitr: Police restrict movement in Borno State

As Nigerians celebrate Muslims festival of Eid-el-fitr, the police have imposed a restriction of vehicular movement in troubled North East state of Borno.The restriction in the state is from 7 a.m. to 12. 15 p.m. during the Eid celebration in Maiduguri and Jere Local Government Areas of the state.

Mr. Abubakar Usman, the spokesman of the Police Command said in a statement in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Usman said that “Muslims are once again celebrating Eid-el-Fitr on June 4 and June 5 marking 29th or 30 of Ramadan fast.

“In furtherance to the above, there will be restriction of vehicular movement between 7 a.m. and 12:15p.m. beginning from June 4. The restriction, though regretted will include the use of motor vehicles, bicycles and animals except those on essential duties.

“Muslim are advised to pray in worship centers close to their homes and to ensure they go early enough for security screening and avoid the usual rush when prayers are about to commence thereby compromising the emplaced security measures,” he said.

In additional, he said the public, especially youths who carry knives and other dangerous weapons to praying grounds and other recreational places like the Zoological park, should desist from the act or face the full wrath of the law.