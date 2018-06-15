Eid gesture: Senegalese leader pardons 527 prisoners

527 prisoners locked up for various offenses in Senegalese prisons have been pardoned by President Macky Sall.President Sall’s clemency was in exercise of his prerogative of mercy in the forgiving spirit of Eid el-Fitr which marks the end of the Muslim month of Ramadan.

Senegal joins the rest of the Muslim world to celebrate Eid on Friday after thirty days of fasting.

A statement from the Justice ministry explains that the inmates freed include 440 total remissions of sentences, 76 partial remissions of sentences, three minors and eight others with ailing health.

“The president thus remains faithful to his determined commitment to giving a second chance to a category of citizens temporarily in conflict with the law,” the statement said.

It pointed out that with the upsurge in cattle theft, rape, embezzlement of public funds, crimes and environmental offenses, such as illegal trafficking of timber or protected species, the Senegalese leader did not consider it appropriate to extend his clemency to perpetrators of such acts.