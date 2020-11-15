Eight Cameroonian film makers to be honoured for dedicated service

Eight Cameroonians who have helped to grow the film industry will be honoured at the third edition of the LFC awards which hold in Douala on November 28.

They are all actors, script writers, producers and directors who have been pushing the Cameroon movie industry forward for the past two decades and the time has now come to give to Caesar what’s Caesar.

Among the film makers to be honoured is Ebenezer Kepombia popularly known with the stage name Mitoumba who burst on the scene in the early 2000s with the series “Les Déballeurs”. He has gone on to star in several movies and series and today is a producer of director of several movies which have been wired on local and international media as well as won several international prizes.

On her part, Marie Philomène Nga boasts a rich career that started in 1976 with a small theatre troop in Douala before she went on to polish her art in France. Actress and interpreter, she is one of the figures of the award winning movie “The Crocodile of Botswana” and did the voice over for “Kirikou and the wild animals”.

Another figure who has lifted up Cameroon cinema is Jean Pierre Dikongue Pipa considered as a patriarch and flag bearer not only of Cameroon but African cinema. Dikongue who produced Cameroon’s first full-length feature film, Muna Moto, in 1975 is widely recognised across the continent and was recently honoured in Burkina Faso with a monument.