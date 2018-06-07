Eight persons killed in fresh herdsmen attack in Benue State

Eight persons were killed on Wednesday in fresh attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Tse Shan in Saghev Guma local government area of Benue State in northern Nigeria.Several other people were injured in the attack which took place on Wednesday morning.

The Chairman of Guma Local government, Mr. Anthony Shawon, said in the report of the incident to the Governor’s Special Adviser on Security, Col. Paul Hemba (retd) that the victims included two students, who came to write the National Examination Council (NECO) tests in the community.

Shawon said that the dead and injured victims had been taken to Gbajimba General Hospital.

According to local media reports, Guma local government is the country home of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and the area has witness several killings since January this year.