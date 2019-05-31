Eight Rwandan traditional dancers vanish in US

Eight members of “Inganzo Ngari”, a cultural dance troupe known for gracing major events and weddings in Rwanda have gone missing in the United States where they had been on tour since May, an official source confirmed to APA in Kigali on Friday.The traditional Rwandan troupe was in United States to attend the 42th edition of Africa Dance Festival which was taking place in the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Rwandan officials acknowledged the seriousness of the matter but urged calm until the actual details of the dancers whereabouts were established.

This incident brings back memories of the disappearance of a group of Rwandan players and coach at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia in April 2018.

At several occasion, Rwandan officials have warned members of the Rwandan delegation at several sports and cultural events against abusing the terms of their visas by vanishing from the events.

In 2017, a member of the Rwandan para-Taekwondo team, Eliezer Tuyishime, went missing from the championship village in London, UK and did not return home after the competition