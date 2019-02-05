Eighteen inmates escape after CAR jail breakout

Eighteen inmates are now known to have escaped from the Mbaïki prison, 110 km southwest of the Central African Republic capital Bangui.The authorities there said on Tuesday that the jailbreak took place last Saturday.

According to the head of the prison, Master Corporal Jérémie Seresango, the understaffing of prison guards made it easy for the latest escapes, which are not the first in Mbaïki.

24 inmates from the same prison made a successful getaway in April last year.

According to the state prosecutor of Mbaïki, Thibaut Romaric Feya, such escapes are inimical to the security of the judicial authorities.

The armed conflict in the Central African Republic has led to the destruction of many prisons, leaving makeshift buildings often serving as penitentiaries.

This makes escaping much easier for prisoners.