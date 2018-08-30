El Salvador ex-president corruption trial ends

The trial of former Salvadoran president Elias Antonio Saca over the diversion of over $300 million during his term concluded Wednesday, with sentencing set for September 12, a court spokesman said.

Saca — who was in power from 2004 to 2009 — previously pleaded guilty to embezzlement and money and assets laundering in exchange for an abbreviated trial and reduced sentence.

As part of the agreement, prosecutors requested a 10 year sentence and the return of $300.3 million from Saca and his six collaborators as a “civic duty,” the court’s press office said in a statement.

They also asked that former communications secretary Julio Rank return $8 million to the state, and that former president of state water company Cesar Funes hand back $886,697.