ELECAM launches annual revision of electoral lists

Cameroon’s Elections Management body, ELECAM has started revising electoral lists throughout the national territory.

The exercise which began last Tuesday January 1, 2019, will end on August 31. According to the electoral code, commissions charged with the exercise will in the case of recompilation draw entirely new electoral registers and in the case of revision, enter into the electoral register, the names of citizens who meet the conditions laid down by the law. In the case of littoral region, revision is being carried out by sophisticated kits which were acquired to facilitate the process.

According to ELECAM officials, the sophisticated kits have in built battery that has been provided to increase performance. The modern kits have been distributed and personnel trained to use them in the bid to enroll all potential voters.