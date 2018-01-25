ELECAM officials vow to prosecute electoral fraudsters in 2018 polls

A member of Cameroon’s electoral body, ELECAM has challenged the entity to organise credible elections all over the country this year.

Christopher Tambe Tiku, Board member of Cameroon’s election watchdog (ELECAM) as he chaired a meeting to evaluate the registration of potential voters into the electoral registers in Kumba.

According to Tambe Tiku, ELECAM is resolute to organise free, fair, transparent and credible elections in Cameroon this year.

In this regards, the human right activist said the Board members of the election outfit will not tolerate any electoral misdemeanour from any quarter.

“ELECAM will use all the penal provisions of the Electoral Code to jail anyone caught in electoral fraud. Anyone caught is such an act must be ready to go to jail because there will be no room for tolerance.”

To him, this is not the first time ELECAM is taking such a drastic decision. “It happened in the Northwest Region where some people went to jail for electoral fraud. It is good for people to know that we are going to work closely with the judiciary to enforce all the penal provisions. Any person who would be found wanting as far as rigging is concerned should consider him or herself a prisoner…,” he said.

<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



Tambe Tiku said ELECAM has learnt from its past mistakes and will use some of its shortcomings in the 2013 polls to better this year’s elections.

Going by him, the elections outfit is not interested in whoever emerges as President, “but our concern is to fulfil the benchmark of credible and transparent elections. Election is a sovereign act which must be held regularly to make a democratic process free and fair.”

The Varsity don beseeched all political party leaders, civil society organisations, the media and all stakeholders in the electoral process to work in synergy to make the 2018 polls credible.

Accompanying Tambe Tiku to the Kumba conclave was former South West Governor, Thomas Ejake Mbonda, who is also an ELECAM Board member.