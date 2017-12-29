Elecam: Registration for 2018 elections resumes January 2

Officials at Elections Cameroon, popularly known as Elecam, have announced that registration on the electoral roll will resume January 2, 2018.

The electoral register file which was already closed on August 31, 2017, in accordance with Elecam’s calendar, will be reopen in order ensure all Cameroonians take part in the elections, the officials say.

According to Michelle Ekeme, Elecam’s Regional Delegate in the Center region, “next year, a special focus will be placed on the distribution of cards, with the goal of allowing every citizen registered on the electoral lists, to be in possession of his card”. She also announced that the national electoral register has been completed and will be published in the coming days by the Director General of Elections.

Cameroon is expected to hold four elections in 2018, namely the legislative, municipal, senatorial and presidential elections. When Elecam closed voter registration, 403,069 new voters were registered during the six months of the registration campaign, bringing the national register of registered voters to 6,073,530. A figure, challenged by some observers including Cabral Libii, who stressed that these figures had not taken into account the recordings made in the Cameroonian diaspora.