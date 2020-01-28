Election 2020: Ghanaian leader picks nomination forms

Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo has picked nomination forms in his bid for re-election later this year, APA can report on Tuesday.The Director of Research at the Presidency, Mr. Victor Newman, picked the form on behalf of the president at the headquarters of the party in Accra on Monday, the Daily Graphic reported.

The party opened nominations on January 20 and will close on February 20, for the forms to be endorsed by 10 members each in the 16 regions before it can be returned for filing.

The General Secretary of the party, Mr. John Boadu, assured that the party will not be biased towards any aspirant and urged all those, who are interested in leading the party in the 2020 elections, “to come and pick the forms early, so that they can complete the process on time”.

The NPP decided to push its presidential and parliamentary primaries to this year because of incumbency, to allow the seating president and members of parliament to concentrate on their jobs rather than campaigning to retain their seats.