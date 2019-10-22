Election-bound Botswana rocked by terrorism financing claims

Botswana has been rocked by claims of terrorism financing just a few hours before the diamond-rich nation holds tight general elections, APA learned Tuesday.Citizens in Botswana head to the polls on Wednesday.

According to the Prosecutions, former Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DIS) employee Welheminah Mphoeng Maswabi has applied for an urgent application seeking the court not to remand her in custody.

Maswabi recently appeared before a Gaborone High Court but the case was held in camera.

The particulars of offence are that Maswabi facilitated the commission of an act of terrorism by transferring $2 950000 to former DIS director Isaac Seabelo Kgosi who on January 15 threatened to commit acts of terror against Botswana.

Maswabi also faces a criminal offense of falsifying her name to Lorato Hilton and alleged possession of various passports.

She will appear before court on October 29.

The prosecution argued that the matter should be postponed pending availing of the necessary records.

The prosecution further said according to a ruling the applicant was a flight risk.

They also argued that they should be given time to assess the bail conditions and to bring the necessary evidence, because the applicant was also involved in cybercrime.