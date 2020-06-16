Election campaign rallies banned in Uganda

Election campaign rallies have been banned by the Uganda Electoral Commission in a bid to stave off the coronavirus pandemic, APA learnt on Tuesday.Uganda goes to the polls next January to elect a president and MPs, but the electoral commission has expressed concern about mass gatherings during rallies which could see a spike in coronavirus cases.

Due to fears of Covid-19, the electoral body said all election aspirants may use the media to conduct their campaigns while prospective voters are mandated to wear face masks during next year’s polls.

President Yoweri Museveni in power since 1986 has not yet indicated his wish to stand for a sixth term.