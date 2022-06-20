Elections to Cameroon’s Bar Association: Updates 48 hours after opening of proceedings

For over 48 hours now, the white smoke has not yet escaped from the Yaounde Multi purpose Sports Complex where lawyers have been meeting since Saturday 18 June 2022 to elect the President and Vice-President of the General Assembly, the 15 members of the Bar Council and finally, the President of the Bar.

So far , the first decisions of the elective general assembly of the National Bar Association of Cameroon which started last Saturday are known. These are the results of the elections to the National Assembly of Order and the Council of Order.

Indeed, the lawyers Kless Yves Kouamou and Ernest Gbata were elected to the respective positions of President and Vice-President of the General Assembly of lawyers.

The result of the election was announced late Sunday evening. The lucky man elected to head this body received 1381 votes. At the announcement of the results, the one who was vice-president of the general assembly of the Order since 2018 did not withhold his satisfaction.

After their election, the work continued. At around 6am on Monday, the 15 members of the Council of the Order were elected out of the 50 candidates registered. They are: Mr. Fojou, Mr. Atangana Bikouna, Mr. Duga Titanji, Mr. Ebah Ntoko, Mr. Mbah, Mr. Memong, Mr. Tam Bateky, Mr. Zangue, Mr. Ngo Minyogog, Mr. Moussa Ganava, Mr. Deugoue, Mr. Fouegoum, Mr. Tamo, Mr. Assira and Mr. Konchou.

Meanwhile, it was however noted since the end of Saturday morning that the quorum was largely reached with the presence of 2800 lawyers out of 3674 expected.

How to understand that for a General Assembly of the Bar Association which has only the elections on the agenda, without the review of the texts, is lasting more than 48 hours without finishing even one of the three ballots on the program?

“The system is archaic. The voting operations are manual, from the registration of presences to the actual voting, not to mention the verification of proxies and the counting of votes! For nearly 3,700 lawyers, it is normal that it is so slow and tiring...” explained a lawyer to Journal du Cameroun and wished to remain anonymous.