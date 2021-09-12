Elections will go ahead, Somali PM tells UN

Prime Minister of Somalia Mohamed Hussein Roble committed his government to holding elections as planned despite their postponement months ago.The term of Somalia’s acting president, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, had expired since 8 February this year leaving him occupying the position in an acting capacity pending elections.

He has been in office since the February 2017 election.

The elections were postponed due to challenges about logistics and a protracted disagreement about the format it should take.

There were calls for Somalia’s clan-based approach to electing the federal president to be ditched.

PM Roble on Sunday received a high level delegation from the United Nations led by the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Jane Mohamed to whom he committed to holding elections which would determine the country’s next leader.

The meeting, attended by leaders of the National Consultative Council, covered current and future developments in Somalia, such as security, economic development and social issues.

PM Roble shared with the UN delegation the progress made in the electoral process and its commitment to making it safe, transparent and non-violent, noting that most states have completed it.

He reaffirmed his commitment to ensure a 30 percent quota for women in the House of Representatives, appointing a special committee to this effect.

“We are determined that the election will take place on time, and that it will not affect other issues,” he said, adding that he hoped the election of members of parliament would begin in the coming days.