Electoral Commission extends time for declaration of presidential results

Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) has said that it is extending the timeline for the declaration of the 2020 Presidential Election results in order to ensure that the collation of results at the constituency and regional collation centres across the country are accurately done. According to a statement issued by the EC on Tuesday in Accra, the Commission assured that it would communicate the new timeline shortly.

The EC added that the decision was informed by the resolve to ensure that the declared presidential results were 100 percent accurate and reflective of the will of the people of Ghana.

The Commission urged the public and all stakeholders to exercise patience as the collation process continued in the presence of political party agents and election observers.

The EC expressed appreciation to all registered voters who turned up in their numbers to vote on December 7, 2020 and reminded the public that the Commission remained the only legally mandated body to declare presidential and parliamentary election results in Ghana.