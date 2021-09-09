Electricity For All: Togo draws inspiration from C/d’Ivoire’s experience

Togo’s Minister in charge of Energy and Mines, Mrs. Mawunyo Mila Aziablé said Thursday that she came to Cote d’Ivoire to draw inspiration from the Ivorian experience in terms of the Electricity For All Programme (PEPT).Ms. Aziablé and her delegation were received by the Ivorian Minister of Mines, Energy and Oil, Thomas Camara. “We will draw inspiration during this visit from the successful implementation of PEPT in Cote d’Ivoire,” she said after the meeting with her Ivorian counterpart.

In a broader framework, Ms. Aziablé added “we will discuss the entire segment of the electricity chain, from production to transport and distribution and see how we can concretise the will of both nations.”

“This delegation is interested in the Electricity for All Programme. The delegation is here to inquire about the implementation of this project with a view to implementing it in Togo,” Minister Thomas Camara added.

The PEPT, which has been very successful in Cote d’Ivoire, is designed to facilitate access to electricity for low-income households, by offering them flexible terms for acquiring connections and subscriptions. Started in October 2014, it has enabled 1,079,234 households to have access to electricity by 30 June 2021.

Documents and information on this programme will be made available to the Togolese delegation.