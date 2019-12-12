Electricity workers throw Nigeria into darkness

The strike embarked upon by the Nigerian electricity workers has thrown the country into darkness.The strike started at the expiration of the 21-day notice given by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE).

The blackout across the country also affected Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Abuja, homes, offices, hospitals, schools and the industrial sector.

The workers also shut down the office of the Federal Ministry of Power in Abuja, refusing the Minister of Power, Mr. Saleh Mamman, to gain access into his office.

The National Control Centre (NCC) in Oshobo, which is responsible for all transmission to national grid operations, monitoring and control of the transmission network is also shut.

Mr. Joe Ajaero, the General Secretary of NUEE, said in a statement on Wednesday that power had dropped across the nation and would continue unless the government responds to the demands of the workers.

They are unhappy over the non-payment of severance packages to workers that were sacked when the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) was unbundled in 2013.

The PHCN was split into Generating Companies (GENCOs), Distribution Companies (DISCOs) which were sold to investors across the six geo-graphical zones for efficiency.

Apart from non payment of severance pay, some of the companies have refused unionisation of workers and some are paying half salaries.

The Chairman, NUEE, Federal Capital Territory chapter, Godfrey Aba, said: “We have a lot of issues. One, over 50, 000 of disengaged PHCN employees that were short paid, up till now have not been addressed.

According to him, some Generating Companies (GENCOs) have refused unionisation. Some of the GENCOs have prevented union officials from entering their premises. Many Distribution Companies (DISCOs) are paying half salaries.

He disclosed that some of the DISCOs are not remitting the pension of their workers. Some DISCOs have no condition of service and “we cannot continue to operate like that”.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Power, Mr. Saleh Mamman and his Labour and Employment counterpart, Dr. Chris Ngige, and also National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and other stakeholders to a meeting.

The Minister of Power has also invited the NUEE leadership to a meeting on Thursday.