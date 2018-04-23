Elite 1: Unisport sink Eding as UMS, Fovu go top

The defending champions are just two points above the drop zone after suffering a 3-1 home defeat to Unisport of Bafang on Sunday during round 16 of the ELITE One football championship.

A brace from Kamleu Raymond and another from Ramses Donfack ensured Unisport left Yaounde with all three points to pull them eight points away from the drop zone but they are still miles away from the top of the table.

Eding on their part now face a fight to avoid the drop zone as the Champions are in poor form recently and will need to find their feet quick before things become desparate.

At the top of the table, UMS Loum missed the chance to go clear at the top of the table as they were held to a goalless draw against Astres of Douala.

This gave the opportunity for Fovu of Baham to close the gap at the top of the table to 31 points as UMS Loum after recording a two-nil away victory over AS Fortuna. Goals from Marie Etoga Enounga and Ntebeu Christian gave the Baham team all three points to keep their title hopes alive.

However, Cotonsport of Garoua can move two points clear at the top with a victory today at home against Aigle Royale of the Menoua who come visiting with Mikreo Birwé who was sacked by the Garoua team at the start of the season.

In the other encounters, Feutcheu FC of Bandjoun and Bamboutos of Mbouda played to a goalless draw in a regional derby as Yong Sport Academy of Bamenda equally held Union of Douala to an identical scoreline.

New Stars of Douala edged APEJES of Mfou one nil thanks to Nganle Nandjou‘s 16-minute match winner while Christian Tchawa gave Stade Renard all three points in their one nil victory over Dragon of Yaounde.

Yafoot and Colombe of the Dja and Lobo close up this round of fixtures on Wednesday.