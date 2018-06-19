Elite I : Cotonsport of Garoua closing in on title

Cotonsport of Garoua have taken a huge step towards the MTN Elite I title after blowing away their immediate rival UMS Loum 4-1 on Sunday in Garoua.

The win puts daylight between the Garoua team and UMS Loum as they now have a ten-point lead at the top with eight playing days to go.

Billed as the top match of MTN Elite I on matchday 26 given that a win for the visitors could have cut the gap at the top, Cotonsport did not panic despite their return from a two nil defeat in Limbe against Newstars of Douala just days ago.

Cotonsport raced to a three-nil lead in the first half thanks to Kombous’ goal in the fifth minute as Felix Oukine and then Hassana gave then a firm grip on the game. Joseph Momasso’s goal in the second half for UMS Loum was not enough to inspire a comeback from the visitors as Cotonsport added a fourth to put the game to bed.

Newstars now have to watch their back from the chasing pack after Fovu of Baham defeated Newstars of Douala to cut the gap between them to three points.

At the bottom of the table, Colombe of the Dja and Lobo, Aigle of the Menoua and Yafoot remain in the drop zone.