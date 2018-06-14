Elite II: Tonnerre get derby win over Canon to go top

Tonnerre of Yaounde of Yaounde strengthened their bid to return to the top flight on Thursday evening after beating local rivals Canon of Yaounde two nil at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium to go top of the MTN Elite 2 standings on matchday 21.

The lone goal of the game came at the 37 minute through Yves Eloundou to give the team from Mvog Ada the bragging rights over their local city rivals from Nkolndongo.

It was however Canon of Yaounde who started the game on the front foot hitting the wood work at just five minutes into the game when Romuald Ndzana struck a long range effort from thirty yards out.

Canon saw most of the ball in the first half hour of the game but rarely threatened goalkeeper Sylain Abogo’s box as Tonnerre sat deep and contained their opponents.

However in in one of their rare darts forward, striker Yves Eloundou took advantage of some slack defending in the Canon box to poach home a cross from six yards out to put Tonnerre ahead.

A score which they took into the dressing room and adopted the same approach as they sat deep in their own half looking to hit their opponent once more on the break.

A break they did get at the 62 minute when Yves Eloundou beat the offside trap to slot home his second of the night and seventh goal of the season to settle any nerves that were creeping into their game.

The second half was a familiar theme for Canon who saw much of their ball but failed to beat a resolute back line for Tonnerre who picked up three precious points to leapfrog their opponents go top of the MTN Elite II standings.