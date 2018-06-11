Elite I: YOSA hold leaders Cotonsport to goalless draw

MTN Elite I leaders Cotonsport of Garoua were heald to a goalless draw on Sunday away to Yong Sport Academy of Bamenda during one of the round 24 matches of the local championship.

Cotonsport remain unbeaten away all season while Yong Sport Academy of Bamenda remain unbeaten at home this season.

UMS of Loum could not take advantage to cut on Cotonsport’s lead at the top as they were equally held to a goalless draw by New Stars to stay eight points away from the leaders. Yong Sport Academy of Bamenda stay third but will have a daunting task to catch Cotonsport at the top.

In the other fixtures, APEJES of Mfou and Bamboutos of Mbouda equally played a goalless draw.

At the bottom of the table, Aigle Royale of the Menoua remain rooted after a three-nil defeat away to Fovu of Baham. A Babba Basile double and another from Lionel Ntebeu pushed Fovu upto fifth.

Yaounde Football (YAFOOT) also remain in the red zone after slipping to a one nil defeat at home to AS Fortuna who had goal scorer Sime Junior to thank for their victory.

Astres of Douala got a much needed 2-1 victory against Union of Douala to pull away from the drop zone. Goals from Ernest Nsombo and Jose Sandjo gave the Brazilians of Bepanda all three points despite Cyrille Tchayi pulling one back for Union.

Colombe of Dja and Lobo edged Stade Renard by a goal to nil thanks thanks to Elkass Pameli’s goal after the break while Champions Eding Sport played out a 1-1 draw with Dragon of Yaounde.