Elizabeth II Death: African Leaders Pay Tribute to Queen’s Memory 

Her history with Africa is peculiar in that she rose to power aged 25 while she was in Kenya.

The leaders of the black continent, particularly those of the member countries of the Commonwealth, share the mourning of the British people. The crown of England has lost the one who has devoted her whole life to it. It’s Thursday, September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II gave up the ghost at the age of 96.

A discreet end of life at Balmoral Castle, his summer residence in Scotland. For nearly seven decades, Elizabeth II reigned over Britain and far beyond. Since the announcement of the sad news at the end of the day, the time has stood still.

The whole world, despite the declining health of the monarch who ascended the throne at only 25 years old, did not prepare enough for his demise. As evidenced by the saddened tributes coming in particular from Africa that Elizabeth II discovered in 1947.

President-in-Office of the African Union (AU), the Senegalese Macky Sall presented his “heartfelt condolences to the British government and people”. Her counterpart Nana Akufo-Addo assured that Ghana “keeps very good memories of the two visits” that the Sovereign made there.

This West African state is part of the Commonwealth. An organization, equivalent to La Francophonie, is made up of 56 countries, most of which are former British colonies. “As Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, she oversaw the Union’s dramatic transformation and led it to pay greater attention to our shared values ​​and better governance. She was the rock that kept the organization strong and faithful to its positive convictions,” said the Ghanaian Head of State who ordered the flags to be half-masted in his territory for seven days from Friday, September 9.

Newly elected President of Kenya, William Ruto said Queen Elizabeth II has guided the Commonwealth “towards effective multilateral engagement whose potential to generate enormous socio-economic progress remains unquestionable”. In this sense, the Rwandan Paul Kagame concluded that “the modern Commonwealth” is the legacy of the deceased.

For his part, Sierra Leonean head of State Julius Maada Bio recalled the “extraordinary dedication” of the crowned head to his country, the kingdoms, the Commonwealth, and the world. That is why, argued South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, his legacy will be “remembered by many people”.

Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s president, mourns with his fellow citizens the loss of Elizabeth II. He also noted the accession to the throne at the age of 73 of Prince Charles (as Charles III) and prayed that his reign would see continued strong relations between the two nations. The Queen’s funeral is due to take place in ten days in the pure tradition of the British monarchy.