Elizabeth II Death : Paul Biya Acknowledges The Remarkable And Exceptional Destiny Of The Sovereign

Published on 09.09.2022 at 14h50 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

The Cameroonian Head of State in a message addressed to His Majesty Charles III pays tribute to the deceased Queen of England.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, at the age of 96. Her death comes after 70 years of reign as monarch of the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland North, and queen of the 14 Commonwealth realms. Following the announcement of the death by Buckingham Palace, the President of the Republic of Cameroon reacted.
“Majesty, I learned with deep sadness of the passing of Her Majesty Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom, Great Britain, and Northern Ireland. I bow to the memory of this illustrious Sovereign with an exceptional destiny, whose reign marked the end of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st century,” wrote Paul Biya to Charles III, the new King of England.
“Her Majesty Elizabeth II was much loved by the British people, and particularly respected abroad. The solemn and popular celebration of the 70th anniversary of his accession to the throne was a great experience. The death of Her Majesty Elizabeth II is painfully felt in your country and also affects the Commonwealth of Nations, due to her stature and her iconic role throughout history,” adds the now longest serving Head of State in the world.
 
President Paul Biya concludes saying,
“My wife and I would like in this distressing circumstance to send you, as well as the entire royal family, the government, and your compatriots, our most sincere condolences. I associate with it the feeling of compassion of the Cameroonian people,” .

