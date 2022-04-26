Elon Musk Purchases Twitter for $44 billion

The richest man in the world has taken over the American social network and wants to make some changes such as paying for the subscription and removing advertisements.

It is unanimously that the board of directors of Twitter, accepted last Monday, April 25, 2022 the takeover of the social network. It is true that Elon Musk was already a shareholder of Twitter with just over 9% of its capital.

With this new deal, the world’s first wealth, becomes the sole owner. For this, he had to release 44 billion dollars to become an owner, informs the New York Times.

Tesla motors CEO had proposed in mid-April a monstrous offer of 44 billion dollars to seize the entire social network.

The richest man in the world with 219 billion dollars, according to the latest ranking of the American magazine Forbes, promised to transform the social network to make it the platform of freedom of expression throughout the world” without detailing the changes he intended to implementwork.

Elon Musk (50) is a South African entrepreneur and billionaire, naturalized Canadian in 1988 then American in 2002. Among his main companies: Tesla motors, SpaceX, Neuralink, Paypal, The Boring Company, Zip2, OpenAl,X .com.