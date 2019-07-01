Embattled Nigerian Pastor takes leave of absence

The embattled Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Worldwide, Biodun Fatoyinbo, has announced his decision to take leave of absence.The pastor, who was the subject of protests in Lagos and Abuja branches of the church on Sunday, for allegedly raping a teenager 20 years ago, said that his decision followed spiritual counsel from Christian leaders and spiritual mentors.

“The past few days have been very sobering for me. I have taken time to pray and seek spiritual counsel from Christian leaders around the world, who feel very concerned about the ongoing reports in the media. I have solicited their guidance on actions I should take that are honouring to our Lord Jesus Christ and the work He has called me to do.

“Drawing from their counsel and that of the leadership of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly and owing to my love for God’s word and the sacred honour of my calling, I have decided to take a leave of absence from the pulpit of the church,” Fatoyinbo said in a post on his official Instagram handle.

He called for prayers for himself and his congregation “during these turbulent times”.

Fatoyinbo was on Friday accused of rape by Busola, wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo.

She alleged that the pastor raped her several years back in Ilorin, when she was a teenager.

Local media reports on Monday said that the protesters stormed the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) in Abuja on Sunday over the rape allegation against Fatoyinbo.

The protesters called on the pastor to step down and be investigated and some of their placards had inscriptions such as ‘Thou shall not rape’, and ‘Your pastor is not your God’.