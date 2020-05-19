Embattled Thabane to step down as Lesotho PM

Embattled Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane on Monday said he is stepping down as head of government, ending months of political tension in the tiny southern African kingdom as rivals desperately tried to push him out amid a murder trial.The 80-year-old premier had hung on to power despite pressure from his own All Basotho Convention (ABC) party to resign following allegations that he played a role in the 2017 murder of his ex-wife whom he was divorcing.

“I decided to personally come and inform you that I am stepping down as prime minister of Lesotho,” Thabane told supporters on Monday.

He however did not say when he would officially leave office but the ABC said a new prime minister would be sworn in on Wednesday.

Government spokesperson Nthakeng Selinyane however said the prime minister “will announce his resignation and address the nation tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Thabane’s decision to step down is expected to come as a huge relief to a country notorious for political instability.

The embattled premier had recently lost his majority in parliament after the coalition backing him collapsed.