Eminent Ghanaians celebrate Chief Imam on his 100th birthday

Some prominent Ghanaian leaders and clergy on Tuesday joined the

Chief Imam of Ghana, Dr. Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, to mark his

100th birthday in Accra.The Chief Imam was born on April 23, 1919 and celebrates his centenary

anniversary, which attracted many prominent personalities.

He had earlier visited the Christ the King Catholic Parish in Accra, which attracted

criticisms from the Muslim world and his response was that his

action was to foster unity among the Christian and Muslim worlds.

Among the top personalities, who celebrated with him, are the Vice President Dr.

Mahammudu Bawumia, former President John Dramani Mahama, Dr. Mohammed

Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for

West Africa and the Sahel, Archbishop Palmer Buckle of Accra.

Dr. Ibn Chambas described Dr. Shaributu as an iconic leaders, who is an epitome of

peace in the world.

Ghanaians have praised the Muslim leader for his dedication to unity and

religious tolerance, which have on many occasions won him admiration.