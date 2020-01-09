Emirates Airlines offers special promo tickets to Nigerians

International › APA

Published on 09.01.2020

Emirates airline is offering discounts to Nigerian travellers with its “2020 global fare promotion”.The airline said on Thursday in Lagos that travellers would have fun curating another bumper year of travel with it.

 “It is never too early to plan for the next adventure, especially when it comes to treating the travel bug.

 “For a limited time, jet-setters in  Nigeria can look forward to great deals to key destinations in Emirates’  global network with special business class and economy class fares: it said in a statement.

 “With return fares at a special price  offer, travellers have another compelling reason to embark on new  adventures in 2020 and plan them in advance” the statement said.

 The airline said that the fares would be  available from January 6th to 21st 2020 and would be valid for travel  from January 7th to November 30th 2020.

 The airline said it believes in making every flight experience extraordinary.

 It added that by making continued  investments in refreshing the world’s biggest fleet of Airbus A380s and  Boeing 777s, passengers travelling with Emirates are able to fly better  on every single flight.

 “With door-to-door chauffeur service and  luxury on-ground lounges in select airports worldwide and on board  enhancements, travellers can fly better with a seamless travel  experience.

 “An on-board shower spa, fine dining and  lounge bar are some of the exclusive experiences for first class  travellers on-board the A380.

 “While the Boeing 777 offers  uncompromising luxury and privacy with an enclosed first class suite,  and mood lighting set to provide unprecedented comfort for travellers.”

