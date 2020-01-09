Emirates Airlines offers special promo tickets to Nigerians

Emirates airline is offering discounts to Nigerian travellers with its “2020 global fare promotion”.The airline said on Thursday in Lagos that travellers would have fun curating another bumper year of travel with it.

“It is never too early to plan for the next adventure, especially when it comes to treating the travel bug.

“For a limited time, jet-setters in Nigeria can look forward to great deals to key destinations in Emirates’ global network with special business class and economy class fares: it said in a statement.

“With return fares at a special price offer, travellers have another compelling reason to embark on new adventures in 2020 and plan them in advance” the statement said.

The airline said that the fares would be available from January 6th to 21st 2020 and would be valid for travel from January 7th to November 30th 2020.

The airline said it believes in making every flight experience extraordinary.

It added that by making continued investments in refreshing the world’s biggest fleet of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, passengers travelling with Emirates are able to fly better on every single flight.

“With door-to-door chauffeur service and luxury on-ground lounges in select airports worldwide and on board enhancements, travellers can fly better with a seamless travel experience.

“An on-board shower spa, fine dining and lounge bar are some of the exclusive experiences for first class travellers on-board the A380.

“While the Boeing 777 offers uncompromising luxury and privacy with an enclosed first class suite, and mood lighting set to provide unprecedented comfort for travellers.”