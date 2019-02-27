EPA underscores fight against climate change in Liberia

The Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Nathaniel Blama, has stressed the need to prioritize the fight against climate change in Liberia.Blama pointed out that the impact of climate change is becoming visible on the prevailing weather pattern around the country.

The EPA boss made the statement Wednesday when he launched the Building and Strengthening Liberia’s National Capacity to Implement the Transparency Elements of the Paris Climate Agreement Project held at a local hotel in in the Monrovia suburb of Sinkor.

According to him, Capacity Building Initiative Transparency (CBIT) is a requirement by the Paris Climate Agreement to strengthen countries’ reporting process about the impact of climate change in their respective nations.

He asserted that the government under the leadership of President George Manneh Weah is committed to adhering to international protocols such as the Paris Agreement.

The EPA Director pointed out that Liberia is among 40 countries which have ratified the Paris Agreement, noting that the last inter-governmental panel on climate change reported the increase in temperature, noting that if nothing is done to reverse that track our globe will undergo serious severe threats from climate change.

He noted that the temperature needs to be kept under two degrees, which means that Liberia should be able to take appropriate actions against climate change.

He said climate change is real and Liberia cannot afford to do nothing, but build resilience through appropriate policies and institutions to tackle the impact of climate change.

Director Blama emphasized that the challenges of the climate change affect our livelihood and national development drive, noting that the implementation of the project is vital to fight climate change in Liberia.

As part of the Paris Agreement, parties to the united Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) agreed to establish a Capacity Building Initiative for Transparency (CBIT).

The project funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF), will be implemented by Conservation International through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).