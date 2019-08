Published on 01.08.2019 at 17h21 by APA News

English Premier League returnees Aston Villa has signed Zimbabwean international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba from Belgian side Club Brugge.Nakamba, 25, completed the switch on Thursday for an undisclosed fee after undergoing a medical earlier in the week.

The Zimbabwe international joined Club Brugge in 2017 from Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

He made 18 league appearances for Club Brugge last season and helped the side to end as Belgian First Division A runners-up.