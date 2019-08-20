Equatorial Guinea has rubbished reports it is trying to build a wall along its borders with Cameroon.

The Equato-Guinean foreign Minister Simeon Oyono Esono Angue was in Yaounde on Friday August 16 where he met with Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.

“The wall does not exist. The people talking about the wall lack information. When there is a problem between two countries, it is necessary to solve the problem through peaceful and diplomatic means. The media is free to propagate information but I insist that there is no wall,” Angue said after the audience with PM Dion Ngute.

The Foreign Minister handed a confidential letter from President Teodoro Obian Nguema Mbasogo to the Prime Minister for onward transmission to the Head of State as he described relations between both countries as excellent.

Friday’s visit comes after reports claimed soldiers from Equatorial Guinea had crossed into the border in the town of Kye Ossi, planting border pillars.

Defence Chief of Staff General Rene Claude Meka during a recent tour in the South warned Cameroon will not tolerate such invasion of its territory.