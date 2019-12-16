Equatoguinean leader challenges peers to avoid refugee push factors

Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has urged his African peers to work together and end the refugee situation, saying people in the continent need peace and good governance for development.President Mbasogo, the first African leader to tour refugee settlements was on an on-spot visit to the Kiryandongo refugee settlement in Uganda to see how refugees and the host communities have managed to live together and share the same facilities and services without conflict.

“Lets work together to put an end to this situation. African people need peace and good governance to thrive. Am reaffirming my commitment to this cause. We should pull resources and join the fight against conflict and displacement. I want to appreciate the UNHCR, NGOs, Civil society for their work. I also salute refugees who despite their condition, maintain high spirits. A day will come when they will return home and live with integrity.” Mbasogo said

President Mbasogo who has concluded a two-day official visit to Uganda is the official AU champion of 2019 on finding solutions to forced displacement in Africa and will represent the AU at the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva.

Due to the magnitude of forced displacements in Africa, heads of state and government dedicated 2019 a year of ‘refugees, returness and IDPs: towards a durable solution to forced displacements in Africa.

President Mbasogo was designated as a champion of the theme of the year.

The Assistant Representative (Protection) of UNHCR in Uganda, Margaret Atieno said despite its own challenges, the country’s pioneering role, generosity and progressive policies on refugee protection has elevated it to a special place on the world stage.

“In all settlements, refugees live in harmony with host communities and share social amenities. The authorities have taken the initiative to intergrate refugees in their development plans,” she said.

Uganda is host to over one million refugees, a majority of them from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi.