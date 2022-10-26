Equatorial Guinea Deports Cameroon Migrants, Citing Fraud

Since 20 October 2022, arrests, detentions and expulsions of Cameroonians have resumed in Equatorial Guinea as government say they are Illegal.

Some Cameroonians are manhandled and brutalized in police stations and then deported despite presenting their residence cards to the authorities who accuse them of being in an irregular situation. These expulsions come a few days after the Cameroonian ambassador to Equatorial Guinea assured his compatriots to regularise their residence situation.

In a statement signed on October 17, Desire Jean Claude Owono Mengue, “invited all his compatriots who wish to remain on Equatorial Guinean territory to come and deposit at the embassy photocopies of their passports, and / or their old residence cards no later than 19 October 2022.

One day later, Equatorial Guinea resumed its expulsions which have become recurrent over the years. It must be said that thanks to an oil boom and a low-skilled workforce a few years ago, several Cameroonians emigrated to this neighbouring country to seek their fortune.

This rush is not well received by the Equatorial Guinean authorities, who react by expulsions, constantly provoking diplomatic crises between Malabo and Yaounde.

The images are of a rare violence. People are beaten, dragged on the ground and beaten up. This is the fate of Cameroonians living in Equatorial Guinea. In recent days, they have been chased and hunted down almost to their homes.

Several media outlets reveal that this is a control operation undertaken by the authorities in order to identify those who have settled fraudulently.The Equatorial Guinean authorities have tried to defend themselves by saying that the police and gendarmerie sometimes face resistance from people who are arrested.

Also, they reject the accusations of violence made against the men in uniform. The Cameroonian ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, when asked about this phenomenon that has resurfaced, said that several compatriots have false documents. They would have resorted to illicit networks to get the documents and once the pink post is discovered, they are arrested.