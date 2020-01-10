Equatorial Guinea honors Ethiopian premier with highest national accolade

Published on 10.01.2020 at 16h21 by APA News

Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed has been honored with Equatorial Guinea’s highest national accolade.The award is in recognition for his contribution for peace at home and the African continent.

The visiting Prime Minister on Friday held discussion with President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo on bilateral issues of mutual concern and agreed to strengthen relations between the two countries.

The two African states also signed a memorandum of understanding agreeing to cooperate in areas of culture and tourism.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister visited the country’s oil refinery and riverside development project.

After concluding his visit to Equatorial Guinea, the Prime Minister will leave for South Africa for a two-day official state visit at the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The visit to South Africa aims to strengthen the diplomatic relations between the two countries and elevate their ties to a strategic level, the prime minister’s office in Addis Ababa has said in a statement.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will meet with South African officials and Ethiopian nationals residing there.

Ethiopia and South Africa established diplomatic relations in 1994.