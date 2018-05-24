Equatorial Guinea leader on two-day visit to Zimbabwe

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea jetted into Harare on Thursday for a two-day state visit during which he is expected to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral ties between his country and Zimbabwe.Nguema is expected to pay a courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa who assumed the presidency in November last year.

The Equatorial Guinea leader is a long standing friend of Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU PF and former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, especially since a group of mercenaries led by Briton Simon Mann was intercepted in Harare in March 2004 while they were en route to Malabo.

Mugabe intercepted Mann and a group of about 60 other mercenaries at Harare International Airport.

The group was on its way to topple Nguema and since then the two regimes have developed very close ties.

A number of Zimbabwean soldiers have been to the western African country to train colleagues there under a government to government agreement.

The two countries have had bilateral agreements in the areas of education and mining and they are now exploring new areas of cooperation.