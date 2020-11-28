Eritrea accuses Tigray rebels of targeting Asmara

Published on 28.11.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Eritrea has accused the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) of firing rockets on its capital Asmara on Friday evening.The rockets landed outside Asmara, but the explosions could be heard in the city, according to witnesses.

It is likely that they landed in a mountainous rural area not far from the capital, Eritrea’s government said on Saturday in a statement.

TPLF which administers Ethiopia’s Tigray region has accused the Eritrean government of joining forces and fighting alongside federal forces.

Addis Ababa has denied the charge.

The number of casualties and total damage is not yet known.

This was the second night in a row that rockets were fired from the south ostensibly inside Eritrea.

The first attack did not result in casualties when rockets landed in an uninhabited rural area.

TPLF did not claim responsibility for the latest rocket attack on Eritrea.

Two weeks ago Tigra president Debretsion Gebremichael, said his troops had launched rocket attacks targeting the airport in Asmara.

Those strikes exacerbated international fears that Ethiopia’s conflict could draw countries in the wider Horn of Africa region.

Alleged TPLF’s rocket attacks came two days after the Ethiopian Prime Minister launched what he called a final offensive against the insurgents who are currently concentrated in Mekelle, the Tigrayan capital.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has for more than three weeks been waging a military campaign against TPLF over an alleged attack on a military camp where federal troops were based.