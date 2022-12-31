International › APA

Happening now

Eritrea begins withdrawing troops from embattled Ethiopia’s Tigray region

Published on 31.12.2022 at 11h21 by APA News

Eritrea has begun withdrawing its forces from Ethiopia’s Tigray Regional State, Eyewitnesses APA on Friday.The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) which rules the Tigray region has been fighting the Eritrean forces after launching multiple rocket attacks on Asmara, Eritrean capital since the war broke out between Addis Ababa and Mekele in November 2020.

 

Residents of Shire-Indaselassie and Axum towns in northern Tigray told APA in a telephone that Eritrean forces have begun withdrawing from the border towns.

 

“The Eritrean forces are leaving the towns, loaded on heavy trucks,” said the residents who are not sure if the Eritrean troops also are leaving from the disputed areas including Badme town.

 

The Eritrean forces entered into Ethiopia’s Tigray region through Zalambessa- Adigrat and Shiraro -Shire routes after TPLF forces fired at least three rockets at Eritrea’s capital from Tigray during the first months of the conflict with the government of Ethiopia in late 2020.

TPLF Leader Debretsion Gebremichael Monday told the Ethiopian delegation in Mekelle, capital of Tigray region that the Tigrayan forces will lay down arms following the withdrawal of Eritrean forces and non Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) from Tigray region.

It is not clear if TPLF fighters will lay arms down if Eritrea is not withdrawing from the disputed Bademe and other areas based on the agreement Ethiopia and Eritrea reached in Algiers 23 years ago.

In 2010, Ethiopia had accepted the Algiers agreement in bid to normalize relations with Eritrea. Based on the agreement; Ethiopia agreed to withdraw its forces from all territories awarded to Eritrea including the flash point town of Bademe.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top