Eritrea rejigs ties with Sudan

Eritrea and Sudan are turning a new chapter in relations after agreeing to enhance cooperation in economic, cultural, military, security, diplomatic and regional matters.This was revealed in a six-point joint statement issued to the press in Khartoum on Monday following the end of Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki’s two-day visit to Sudan.

The agreement was Sudan’s first with the horn of Africa nation in two decades after Asmara reestablished diplomatic relations with neighboring countries.

The Eritrean government was isolated from its neighbors until decades of animosity ended last year with the return to peace with neighbors, Ethiopia.

President Afwerki returned to Asmara after “fruitful official visit to the Sudan,” said Yemane Gebremeskel, Eritrea’s Minister of Information.

During his visit, he had addressed members of the Eritrean community in Khartoum and its environs, said Yemane in a twitter post.

Religious leaders and members of the Eritrea-Sudan Friendship Association participated in the interactive session.