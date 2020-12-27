Eritrea reports 4.4 magnitude quake

Published on 27.12.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

A 4.4- magnitude earthquake has hit Eritrea’s northwest region of Agordat, APA can report on Sunday.It occurred at 1:22am, said Yemane G. Meskel, Eritrea’s Minister of Information over the weekend.

“No loss of life or damage to property reported,” he tweeted.

According to Yemane, a team of experts have been dispatched to the area for an assessment of the situation.

The Horn of Africa has significant seismic hazard associated with the East African rift system.

A number of destructive earthquakes, some deadly, have been reported this century. Notable events include the 1921 earthquake that destroyed the port city of Massawa in Eritrea.

In Ethiopia, the 1961 M=6.1 Kara Kore earthquake destroyed the town of Majete, the 1969 M=6.3 Serdo event resulted in four deaths, and the 1989 M=6.5 Dobi graben earthquake destroyed several bridges between Assab and Addis Ababa.