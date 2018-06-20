Eritrea shows will to engage in peace talks with Ethiopia

Eritrea said that it will send a delegation to Addis Ababa for peace talks with Ethiopia after the sense less war nearly two decade ago claimed an estimated 80,000 people from both sides.This was revealed on Wednesday by Eritrean Ambassador to Japan, Estifanos Afeworki.

“President Issayas of Eritrea announced yesterday that Eritrea shall dispatch delegation to Addis Abeba to a constructive engagement with Ethiopia,” he twitted.

Executive Committee of the Ethiopia’s ruling party recently decided to fully accept and implement the Algiers Agreement and decision of the Ethio-Eritrean Boundary Commission (EEBC).

The Algiers Agreement was a peace agreement between the governments of Eritrea and Ethiopia signed on December 12, 2000, for the formal end of the Ethio-Eritrea border war.

Ethiopia’s decision is aimed at ending the stalemate and rejuvenating ties between the two neighborin horn African countries.

The neighboring Horn of Africa nations have been in a no-war no-peace situation after Ethiopia refused to accept the ruling of the border commission, which was set up as part of a peace deal.

Tens of thousands of people were killed in two years of fighting which was believed to be Africa’s deadliest border war, in 1998.

Ethiopia had refused to withdraw its troops out of the disputed areas – leading Eritrea to accuse Ethiopia of forcefully occupying its territory.

