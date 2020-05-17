Eritrea treats and discharges “all Covid-19 cases”

The health authorities in Eritrea have claimed that all coronavirus cases in the horn of Africa nation have been treated and discharged, APA can report on Sunday.In a statement, Eritrea said it was now free of Covid-19 although a flurry of tests for the virus will be conducted in the capital Asmara targeting health workers on the front line, residents.

Although it described the treatment of the patients as a modest success against the pandemic, there was an unmistakable air of triumph in a statement declaring that the 39th and last case has been nursed back to health and discharged from hospital.

There has been no death from the virus in Eritrea so far but a task force set up to deal with the pandemic in the country said it would not relent in its mass testing exercise for Covid-19 which has ravaged the rest of East Africa over the past two months.

The first phase of the exercise targeting several districts of the capital is already underway from Sunday, May 17 and will also cover adjacent towns and villages.

A statement by the government said “modalities for subsequent phases of testing will be determined by the outcome of the first phase as well as relevant global and regional realities and trends”.