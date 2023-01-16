International › APA

Happening now

Eritrean Diaspora uses festival to reconnect with home

Published on 16.01.2023 at 16h21 by APA News

The festival that featured photo exhibition of historical buildings of Asmara, the journey of struggle for national independence and nation building, seminar on the objective situation in the homeland was officially opened by Mr. Yosuf Saiq23rd Eritrean community festival in Australia and New Zealand was colorfully conducted from 13 to 15 January in Melbourne under the theme “Independent Choice-Backbone of Our Pride”.

The festival that featured photo exhibition of historical buildings of Asmara, the journey of struggle for national independence and nation building, seminar on the objective situation in the homeland as well as children’s programs was officially opened by Mr. Yosuf Saiq, head of Organizational Affairs of the PFDJ.

Speaking at the event in which communities and organizations as well as invited guests took part, Mr. Mehari Tekeste, Eritrea’s Consul General, indicating on the significance of festivals in the preservation of culture and transferring the history and noble societal values to the young generation, called on the nationals to strengthen organization and participation in the national affairs.

Mr. Mehari also commended the strong participation of youth at the festival and those that contributed for the successful implementation of the event.

Mr. Bruce Lancashire, Mayor of Brimbank City, appreciating the strong organization of national he witnessed, expressed readiness to support the nationals in all their endeavors.

Mr. Kidane Ginbot, chairman of Eritrean community in Victoria on his part called on parents to strengthen participation in the effort to transfer the noble societal values to the young generation.

Mr. Yosuf Saiq also gave seminar focusing on the objective situation in the homeland and regional developments.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top