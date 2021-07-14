International › APA

Happening now

Eritrean refugees detained in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

Published on 14.07.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

Hundreds of Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia’s restive Tigray region have been detained for undisclosed reasons, Filippo Grandi, U.N. high commissioner for refugees said on Tuesday in a statement.The refugees were detained on alleged involvement in the Tigray conflict before the federal government left the region after eight months of fighting  against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

 

“We have credible evidence that the TPLF forces entered Mai Ayni and Adi Harush refugee camps and committed widespread attacks against the Eritrean immigrants,”Grandi

 

The commissioner demanded TPLF officials in Mekele to provide clarification and immediate release of the refugees.

The U.N. refugee agency Monday warned that thousands of Eritrean refugees in northern Ethiopia’s conflict-ridden Tigray province are in desperate need of aid and protection.  The agency also renewed its appeal to the government for access to the refugees.  Before the start of Ethiopia’s military offensive in Tigray in early November, the U.N. refugee agency cared for some 96,000 Eritrean refugees in four camps.  Since then, the agency has lost control of the camps and of its ability to provide essential aid to the refugees. 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top