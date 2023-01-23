International › APA

Eritrean runner wins gold in Belgium road race

Published on 23.01.2023

Eritrean Olympian Rahel Daniel won gold at the road race held in Belgium on Sunday.The 21 years old Rahel finished the 8 km race in 28 minutes, and 41 seconds.

Speaking to journalists, the Eritrean expressed readiness to register similar victory at the next road race set to be held in Australia on 18 February.

Rahel Daniel won gold for fourth time in this month including in Italy on 6 January, in Spain on 8 January and in Mendefera on 14 January and for the fourth time on 22 January in Belgium.

The runner is currently standing first at international level registering one thousand 240 points in 36 weeks.

