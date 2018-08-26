Cameroon: Eseka Bishop passes away

The bishop of Eseka His Lordship Diedonné Bongmis was early on Saturday discovered dead in his room under unclear conditions.

Sources say, his room was forced opened at about 9.am on Saturday morning after he had not been nor shown any signs of life.

This followed complaints from the priest of body pains the previous day though not severe as he had gone through his daily activities with ease.

Security forces immediately cordoned off his room for investigations while his corpse has been kept at the mortuary.

Dieudonné Bongmis was born on 12 January 1955 and was ordained priest in 1983. He was appointed Bishop of Eseka on 15 October 2004.