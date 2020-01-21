Eskom woes weighing down on S/Africa’s economy – IMF

South Africa’s power utility Eskom’s poor performance has negatively affected economic output and lowered investor confidence in the country, according to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest assessment of the local economy on Monday.The IMF said its decision to lower its growth forecasts for the South African economy in 2020 and 2021 was due to Eskom’s nationwide power cuts, structural constraints and deteriorating public finances.

The Breton Woods institution said it now saw the local economy growing at 0.8% this year, down from a previous forecast of 1.1% growth and 1.0 % in 2021.

“These growth rates are lower than the population growth rates in South Africa, in terms of per capita.

“In terms of South Africa, there’s still elevated policy uncertainty tied to structural reforms and that has been weighing on growth.

“Public spending is now worse than it would have been and these factors are having an impact,” Gian Maria Milesi-Ferretti, Deputy Director in the Research Department of the IMF, said on Monday.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been struggling to push through the much-needed reforms and rein in rapidly rising debt levels in the country’s state-owned enterprises – including the all-important and crucial Eskom which has a debt of US$30 billion accrued over the years.

The other Breton Woods body, the World Bank, has placed the country’s growth at 0.9% for this year.